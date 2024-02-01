PM Hails Economic Performance, Security Bodies

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 30 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh Tuesday hailed the Kingdom's financial and economic performance which spared the country from economic shocks."The government is proud of financial and economic performance that protected citizens from shocks, far from speech bubbles that others may resort to and lead to horrific inflationary impact on its citizens," he said in remarks during the Lower House's debate of the draft state budget."Our national discourse has been disciplined, and our financial and monetary policies, which were supported by this House, have preserved the resilience we enjoy today and with which we protect the middle class," he told lawmakers.He dismissed accusations by lawmakers of fraud in the distribution of land and the collusion of official agencies in media campaigns by political parties, stressing that government bodies are the protector of national institutions and "do not collude with any one."