$3.5B Of Expatriate Remittances In 2023, According To CBJ


2/1/2024 2:44:53 AM

Amman, Jan 30 (Petra) -- Remittances by Jordanian workers abroad increased by 1.4 percent in 2023, compared to 2022, according to data released by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).
The data showed that expatriate remittances totalled $3.5 billion last year, compared to $3.4 billion in 2022.
Remittances in the month of December, 2023, rose 2.1 percent to $326.1 million, compared to the same month of 2022, it said.

