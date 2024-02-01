Jordanian Expatriates' Remittances Up To $3.5 Billion Last Year-CBJ

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) - Jordanian expatriates' remittances went up by 1.4% last year, compared to 2022, according to preliminary data issued by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).
The data showed that expatriates' remittances surged to $3.5 billion last year, compared to $3.4 billion in 2022.
The CBJ figures also indicated that these remittances saw an increase of 2.1% last December, compared to the same month of 2022, amounting to $326.1 million.
