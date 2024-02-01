               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordanian Expatriates' Remittances Up To $3.5 Billion Last Year-CBJ


2/1/2024 2:44:53 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) - Jordanian expatriates' remittances went up by 1.4% last year, compared to 2022, according to preliminary data issued by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).
The data showed that expatriates' remittances surged to $3.5 billion last year, compared to $3.4 billion in 2022.
The CBJ figures also indicated that these remittances saw an increase of 2.1% last December, compared to the same month of 2022, amounting to $326.1 million.

MENAFN01022024000117011021ID1107795387

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search