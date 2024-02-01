Russia Urges Calm Between US, Iran

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, January 30 (Petra) -- The Russian Kremlin Tuesday called for calming tensions between the US and Iran and de-escalating in the Middle East, adding, "There is a need for steps to calm the region instead of destabilising it."Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in a conference about possible US strikes targeting Iranian interests in the region, "Moscow stresses the importance of preventing the expansion of the conflict in the Middle East and expresses its deep concern about the escalating tensions between the United States of America and Iran."