253K Children Benefited From Zain's Free Clinic Services

Amman, Jan.30 (Petra) - A total of 253,000 children so far benefited from the medical services of Zain Mobile Free Clinic for Children across the Kingdom.According to a statement by Zain Jordan on Tuesday, the clinic provided its healthcare services to more than 3,000 children last year during its periodic visits made to Jordan's underprivileged villages and areas throughout the year.The company, a leading telecom service provider, also affirmed continued campaigns to provide clinic services in its "ongoing" tours that are coordinated, in cooperation with Ministry of Health and local community institutions to serve children in impoverished areas in the Kingdom's various governorates.Additionally, the company noted the clinic will continue to carry out its role, which began since its launch in 2002, by providing the "best" free healthcare services for eligible beneficiaries nationwide.