Jordanian Institutions Unite To Combat Gender-Based Violence In Healthcare Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) - The Institute for Family Health under the King Hussein Foundation, in collaboration with the National Council for Family Affairs and the Private Hospitals Association, inked a significant cooperation pact on Tuesday to address gender-based violence, domestic abuse, and child protection.Supported by the Dutch Embassy in Amman, the agreement aims to formulate guidelines for private hospital staff to effectively handle instances of gender-based violence, domestic abuse, and child protection. These guidelines will align with the national protection framework and ensure the delivery of comprehensive services within the healthcare sector.Signing the agreement were Ibrahim Akl, Director of the Institute for Family Health, Muhammad Miqdadi, Secretary-General of the National Council for Family Affairs, and Dr. Nael Masalha, President of the Private Hospitals Association.Akl emphasized, "The gravity of violence and its profound impacts compel us, as specialized national bodies, to pool our resources and expertise to safeguard individuals and reinforce familial and societal bonds." He highlighted the institute's experience in managing complex violence cases, underscoring the imperative to combat violence that undermines societal fabric.He further noted that such partnerships enable the institute to share its knowledge in violence intervention, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and best practices.Miqdadi hailed the agreement as a testament to the collaborative spirit between the council and family protection entities. He underlined the pivotal role of hospital staff in identifying cases of gender-based violence, domestic abuse, and child protection, stressing the need to bolster referral mechanisms and institutional responses to ensure comprehensive care within the healthcare system.Masalha underscored the private hospital sector's responsibility in addressing reports of domestic violence with diligence. He highlighted the joint efforts of the association and the institute in crafting guidelines to aid healthcare professionals in handling violence cases effectively.