Jordan's Optimiza Rolls Out AI Quality Control Product

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) - Optimiza, a specialized company in digital transformation solutions and programs, recently launched a new technical product, dubbed "Quality," which employs artificial intelligence (AI) in quality control processes.According to an Optimiza statement on Tuesday, the product aims to help factories monitor product quality technically, which spares time and effort, and helps raise quality indicators and increase the product's competitiveness in the market.The company noted the new product, which was developed by Jordanian Optimiza team, provides solutions for quality control laboratories in the manufacturing sector, to help factories maintain global production standards by integrating artificial intelligence techniques.Additionally, the company added that the product also helps create and prepare quality reports and inspection protocols to monitor quality of lab operations, inspect and track samples, control sample inventory and dynamic reports, and release immediate analysis certificates.On its feasibility, Optimiza CEO, Majid Safri, stressed importance of this product in raising competitiveness of factories and their products, as well as monitoring, and tracking their quality, which helps improve efficiency and achievement, achieve quality standards that suit consumer requirements and increase sales.