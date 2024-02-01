Jordan Showcases Investment Potential In Qatar Symposium

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) - The Ministry of Investment hosted an investment symposium during the Jordanian National Day celebrations at the Doha Horticultural Expo. The event, titled "Business Environment and Investment Opportunities in Jordan," was attended by Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali, President of the Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, along with numerous Qatari investors and companies.In her address on Tuesday, Saqqaf highlighted the significance of Jordan-Qatar relations, emphasizing the esteemed presence of Qatari investors and their contributions. She noted that Qatari investments in Jordan have surpassed $4.5 billion, spanning various vital sectors.Saqqaf expressed Jordan's eagerness for enhanced cooperation and fruitful partnerships, leveraging the strong bilateral ties and agreements between the two nations. She underscored Jordan's attractiveness for investments, citing numerous success stories in value-added sectors.The symposium showcased 36 high-value investment opportunities worth $1.4 billion, along with 17 priority economic sectors offering favorable investment conditions and incentives.Saqqaf outlined Jordan's efforts to improve its investment climate, aligning with the Economic Modernization Vision 2033. These efforts include establishing the Ministry of Investment as the primary investment authority, enacting legislation such as the Investment Environment Law, fostering public-private partnerships, and streamlining investment services through automation.The Investment Environment Law extends attractive benefits to investors, both within and outside development and free zones. It permits the formation of investment funds, with the first such fund already registered. The law ensures legislative stability and upholds acquired rights for investors, including customs and tax exemptions for up to 7 years.Saqqaf urged businessmen and investors to explore Jordan's evolving business landscape and abundant investment prospects. She pledged to facilitate necessary procedures swiftly and provide comprehensive support to ensure a rewarding and successful investment experience in Jordan.