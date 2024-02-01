Israel Kills 114 Palestinians In Gaza During Past 24 Hours

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) -Israeli occupation committed 13 massacres against Gaza people, claiming 114 lives and 249 injuries during the past 24 hours, Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Tuesday.The ministry indicated that Gaza death toll by Israeli aggression rose to 26,751 victims and 65,636 injuries so far.Additionally, the ministry affirmed a number of Palestinian victims are still under rubble and on Gaza roads, while the occupation blocks ambulance and civil defense crews to access causalities.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.