ASEZA Chairman, UNRWA Director Discuss Palestinian Refugee Support Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Jan. 30 (Petra) - Nayef Fayez, Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), engaged in discussions with Olaf Becker, Director of Operations at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), regarding the agency's endeavors to assist Palestinian refugees.Fayez commended the agency's dedication to delivering essential services to refugees in Jordan, emphasizing its ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing education, healthcare, and other critical services vital to the beneficiaries of its programs.During the meeting, Becker expressed gratitude for the ASEZA's efforts in providing fundamental services through the assistance programs administered by the Commission to the intended recipients. He underscored the significance of collaboration among the agency, the government, and ASEZA in executing projects geared towards enhancing the educational sector, schools, and healthcare facilities.Furthermore, Becker emphasized the necessity for donor countries to resume their support to UNRWA following a review of the procedures that led to the suspension of their aid. This support is crucial for UNRWA to continue its essential operations, particularly in Jordan, which hosts the largest population of Palestinian refugees, as well as in other countries accommodating Palestinian refugees.