Fate Of Paramedics Sent To Rescue 6-Year-Old Girl Trapped In Vehicle In Gaza Is Still Unknown, Says PRCS

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Jan. 30 (Petra) - The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said the fate of paramedics who went on a rescue mission on Monday for 6-year-old girl Hind, who was trapped inside a vehicle in Gaza City, is still unknown.The PRCS explained in a statement on Tuesday that it had lost contact with the paramedics and did not know whether they succeeded in their mission or not.The incident unfolded on Monday when Israeli occupation forces opened fire on the vehicle in which Hind was, along with 6 of the family of her mother's uncle, near a gas station in Gaza City, according to the PRCS.All six of Hind's family members died due to the attack, while Hind remained trapped inside.