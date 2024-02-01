JPRC Achieves JD82.6 Million Profits In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) - The Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC) has reported robust financial performance for the fiscal year 2023, revealing profits totaling JD82.6 million.In a press release issued on Tuesday, the company disclosed that its net operating income reached JD175 million during the same period.The comprehensive income rights for the company's shareholders stood at approximately JD81 million, according to the announcement.Abdel Karim Alawin, the CEO of the JPRC, highlighted the financial outcomes of 2023, emphasizing that "such success would not have been attainable without the dedicated efforts and commitment of the company's workforce to the highest standards of efficiency and innovation in the sector."Alawin underscored the pivotal role of the company's strategic focus on modernization and expansion, attributing these elements to the reinforcement of the JPRC's market position.He pointed out that 2023 marked a year of sustainable development and growth, expressing optimism about achieving further successes in the upcoming years.