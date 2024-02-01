FM Discusses Gaza Situation With UK Counterpart

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi received a phone call on Tuesday from the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, David Cameron, focusing on the situation in Gaza and ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement and facilitate humanitarian aid delivery.During the conversation, Safadi underscored the urgent need to address the escalating aggression against Gaza and the deepening humanitarian crisis in the region. He emphasized supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which plays an indispensable role in providing essential assistance to Palestinians affected by the crisis in Gaza and other refugee areas.The two ministers exchanged views on finding effective mechanisms to ensure the swift and adequate delivery of aid to Gaza, with Jordan actively participating in these efforts. They also discussed strategies to de-escalate tensions in the region.Safadi and his British counterpart affirmed their commitment to ongoing consultations and cooperation on these critical matters. Additionally, they emphasized the importance of further enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation across various sectors.