Israeli Forces Arrest 18 Palestinoians In West Bank

Ramallah, Jan. 30 (Petra) - The Israeli occupation forces arrested 18 Palestinians on Tuesday, including former prisoners, during raids in Jenin, Ramallah, Hebron, Nablus, Tulkarm, and Jerusalem.The Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a joint statement that the occupation forces carried out widespread harassment and threats against detainees, sabotaging Palestinian homes, and confiscating vehicles.They indicated that the number of arrests since last October 7 rose to about 6,400.

