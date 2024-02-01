Hardline Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, Jan.30 (Petra) -- Scores of Jewish extremist settlers on Tuesday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound in occupied East Jerusalem.A statement by the General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that the settlers carried out today's raids through al-Magharebah under the heavy protection of Israeli police."The settlers provocatively toured the Mosque's yards and performed Talmudic rituals, while Muslim worshipers peacefully confronted," it added.

