Hardline Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque


Jerusalem, Jan.30 (Petra) -- Scores of Jewish extremist settlers on Tuesday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound in occupied East Jerusalem.
A statement by the General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that the settlers carried out today's raids through al-Magharebah under the heavy protection of Israeli police.
"The settlers provocatively toured the Mosque's yards and performed Talmudic rituals, while Muslim worshipers peacefully confronted," it added.

