1,914 New Households Included In NAF's Monthly Assistance-Report

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) -- The number of new families covered by the monthly recurring financial assistance program at the National Aid Fund (NAF) reached 1,914 families in December 2023.The fund's work report for December last year indicated that 731 new families benefited from the emergency financial assistance program "ordinary and urgent", 87 new families benefited from the physical rehabilitation program, and 64 people benefited from the program to support vocational training programs for the children of beneficiary families.The report also stated that the fund's support and assistance center received 8,011 calls related to a complaint or inquiry, and the percentage of cases that were responded to was 91 percent. Monthly and temporary financial transfers were made to about 34,629 families, and the complementary assistance was provided to 16,190 families.