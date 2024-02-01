This Marbaniyeh Is Second-Best In 10 Rainy Seasons In North, Central Jordan, Says JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) -- Director of the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), Raad Al-Khatib, said that the quantities of rain that fell in the Marbaniyeh of the current rainy season have exceeded the general totals that are supposed to be achieved for this period in the northern and central regions of the Kingdom.He added that the rain that fell in the Marbaniyeh, the local name given to the coldest 40 days of winter, in the rest of the Kingdom was below average, especially in the southern regions, as the southern valleys achieved only 4% of the marbaniyeh rain, while Aqaba did not witness any rainfall in this season's Marbaniyeh.Al-Khatib noted that the total rainfall in this season's Marbaniyeh ranged between 0.4 mm and 324.2 mm, forming between 1 and 55% of the annual seasonal rainfall rate, pointing out that this season's Marbaniyeh is the second-best Marbaniyeh in the north and central parts of the Kingdom for the last ten rainy seasons after the 2019/2020 season.**He explained that the quantities of rain and the percentages that this Marbaniyeh achieved from the annual seasonal rate reached in the northern regions 216.6 mm (46% of the annual seasonal rate), in the central western regions 173.9 mm (42%), in the central eastern regions 50.9 mm (41%), in the eastern regions 19.8 mm (21%), in the northern valleys 220 mm (57%), in the central valleys 122.5 mm (44%), in the southern valleys 3 mm (4%), in the southwestern regions 20.7 mm (9%), and in the southern regions 4.4 mm (8% of the annual seasonal rate).Al-Khatib explained that meteorological studies indicate that the average minimum temperature at the Amman Civil Airport monitoring station during the current season's Marbaniyeh is the highest in 100 years, as it reached 7.6 degrees Celsius, which is 3 degrees Celsius higher than its annual average.While the average daily temperature was 11.2 degrees Celsius, which is 2.3 degrees higher than its annual average, and it is the second highest average daily temperature after the the 2009/2010 season's Marbaniyeh. The average maximum temperature was 14.9 degrees Celsius, which is 1.8 degrees Celsius higher than its average.Al-Khatib said that with the end of the Marbaniyeh, the winter khamsiniyeh, derived from khamsin 50 in Arabic, begins, which form about 37% of the rainy season, distributed according to the popular heritage (Al-Saud) into 4 periods. Saad Al-Dhabih forms 12% of the annual seasonal rate, then Saad Bala' with 10%, followed by Saad Al-Saud with 9%, and finally Saad Al-Khabayah, which forms 6% of the annual seasonal rate.