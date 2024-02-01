Israeli Occupation Army Says 10 Of Its Soldiers Were Injured In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army announced on Wednesday evening that 10 of its soldiers were injured in ground battles in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.According to an occupation army statement reported by its website, 2,807 soldiers and officers have been injured, with 427 critically injured, 729 moderately injured, and 1,651 slightly injured, since October 7.According to the occupation army data, "382 soldiers and officers are still receiving treatment in hospitals, including 37 in serious condition, 239 in moderate condition, and 106 in minor condition."