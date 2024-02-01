Army Chief Opens New Building For JAF-Owned Company

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, opened the Arab Construction and Contracting Company building on Wednesday as part of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) ongoing modernization and development plans.Huneiti was briefed by the director of the Housing Establishment and Military Works on projects that have been completed, in addition to the company's future plans and modern work methodology, which are in line with its position and classification in the field of construction contracting in all its branches.Huneiti toured the various facilities of the building, which consists of three floors and a service floor with a total area of ??1,800 square meters.The building is distinguished by its use of modern construction systems, including earthquake resistance and electrical energy-saving systems.The company is owned by JAF and was established in 2006. It implements construction projects with the highest standards of quality and in accordance with international standards and JAF high values.