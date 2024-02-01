New RHC Media, Communications Director Appointed

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) -- Nart Boran was appointed director of media and communications at the Royal Hashemite Court (RHC) as of February 1, 2024.
