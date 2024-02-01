               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New RHC Media, Communications Director Appointed


2/1/2024 2:44:35 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) -- Nart Boran was appointed director of media and communications at the Royal Hashemite Court (RHC) as of February 1, 2024.

MENAFN01022024000117011021ID1107795355

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search