Petra, AAU Renew Joint Cooperation Program

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) -- Al-Ahliyya Amman University (AAU) and Jordan News Agency (Petra) renewed their cooperation program to enhance cooperation in common areas and provide field training services to students in various fields.The program was signed on Wednesday by Petra's Director General Fayrouz Mubaideen and AAU President Sari Hamdan, in the presence of Vice President for International Relations and Quality Anas Saud, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Hanan Ibrahim, and Head of Petra's Public Relations Department Rami Al-Amir Al-Omai.Under the program, which extends for the next five years, the AAU will provide scholarships for Petra's employees and their sons, in addition to financial discounts for bachelor's and master's degrees. In turn, Petra will provide field training services for students in the Department of English Language and Translation and implement joint activities including workshops, scientific seminars in journalism and media, and participation in seminars and training.Mubaideen stressed Petra's keenness to establish strategic and cooperative partnerships with various national institutions, pointing out that this cooperation reflects Petra's commitment to supporting education and providing educational and training opportunities for university students.This also reflects Petra's message of finding distinguished cadres that help build the country and develop its renaissance.Mubaideen added that Petra plays a key role in developing the skills and competencies of Jordanian university students by training them to work in journalism and digital media.Petra provides students with practical and varied opportunities to learn and acquire the necessary skills, which contribute to developing a generation of talented and professional journalists who can meet the needs and aspirations of the local community.For his part, Hamdan gave a briefing on of the AAU, its colleges, and the position it has reached. He noted that according to the QS World University Rankings, AAU ranked third locally and first among private universities and 801 in the global ranking among 30,000 universities around the world, in addition to its role in graduating generations with a high degree of responsibility, knowledge, and excellence.