US Aircraft Crashes In South Korea Pilot Survives

Seoul, January 31 (Petra) -- The US Army announced that one of its fighter jets crashed on Wednesday morning in the territorial waters off the western coast of South Korea and that its pilot survived after ejecting.
According to the Washington Times, an army statement said that an F-16 from the Eighth Fighter Wing crashed after experiencing an emergency while flying over the West Sea.
It added that the pilot was taken to a hospital after he parachuted from the crashing jet.
