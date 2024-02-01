Electric Vehicle Sales Saw 'Significant' Growth In Jordan-Stakeholder

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) - Sales of electric-powered vehicles in the Kingdom saw "significant" growth over the past years, driven by rise in fuel prices and government support and legislation aimed to stimulate reliance on renewable energy and related purchases, says a stakeholder.
In a statement on Wednesday, Bustami Group CEO and owner, Ekrimeh Mahasneh, forecast additional expansion of Jordan's electric vehicle market despite the recent rise in shipping costs, triggered by conditions in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Mahasneh also stressed importance of investment growth in the Kingdom in the electric vehicle sector, urging steps to display new products of this auto industry.
MENAFN01022024000117011021ID1107795350
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.