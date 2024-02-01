February To See Rise In Fuel Prices

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 31 (Petra) -- The Petroleum Derivatives Pricing Committee Wednesday raised the selling price of 90 octane gasoline to 910 fils per litre instead of 895 fils per and to raise the selling price of 95 octane gasoline to 1,150 fils per litre instead of 1,130 fils and to fix the price of diesel at 720 fils.In a meeting on fuel selling prices for February, the Committee set the price of kerosene for February at 620 fils per litre and cooking gas at JOD7 a cylinder.The Committee said it had considered international prices of crude before deciding on raising the selling prices in the Kingdom.