Shamali: King's Creative Achievements Shape Modern Jordan

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) - Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yousef Shamali, said achievements of His Majesty King Abdullah II, since he assumed his constitutional powers, are "creative" additions to shape a "modern" state with cutting-edge and institutional systems run by His Majesty wisely and successfully.Attending a celebration of Jordan's National Day as part Expo 2023 Doha activities, Shamali said the Kingdom stands on the cusp of a new phase of work and construction and accumulated economic achievements made over a quarter of a century under the King's leadership.The minister added that this process requires accelerating steps to achieve self-reliance, primarily a clear vision for economic modernization, and measures to optimize production values and enhance participatory teamwork.Jordan's pavilion, under the slogan "Strong Roots for a Better Tomorrow," displays an aspect of the "rich" Jordanian experience in consolidating agricultural and environmental heritage and building on it with modern tools and innovations, which tells the "story of sustainability, innovation and technology," blending modernity with Jordan's ancient traditions and culture, according to Shamali.Additionally, Shamali expressed his thanks to the Qatari government for its generous invitation to Jordan to participate in Expo 2023 Doha, stressing the "deep-rooted" bilateral relations.The government, he noted, is working in partnership with the Kingdom's private sector to respond to needs of climate change, water and food security requirements, provide clean energy, and stimulate investments in a "wide" range of sustainable development and green economy projects.