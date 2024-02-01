CVDB, EU Delegation Team Discuss Economic Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) - Director General of Cities and Villages Development Bank (CVDB), Osama Azzam, and European Union Delegation team went over Jordan's economic challenges and possibility of making a transformation to restructure macroeconomy.During the meeting held at CVDB's headquarters on Wednesday, Azzam stressed importance of "Supporting Governance and Economic Reforms" Program, which is implemented by the EU, and seeks to strengthen Jordan's "entrepreneurial" development sectors, identify sector-based priorities, and achieve "sustainable" development in the Kingdom, which contributes to enhancing economic stability.The CVDB is participating in implementing the EU-supported program, in cooperation with the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.