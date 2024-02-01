Akeed: 46 Rumors Recorded In January

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) -Jordanian Media Credibility Monitor (Akeed) recorded 46 rumors that were issued and disseminated during January on local media outlets and social media platforms.In its monthly report released Wednesday, Akeed found that a total of 13 fake items were dismissed out of 46, marking an increase of 1 rumour, compared to 12 rumors that were denied during last December out of 12.On top of the list came 19 political rumours at a rate of 41% in January, three of which were dismissed by Jordanian concerned authorities, Akeed said.Meanwhile, health field saw no rumors during January, and social field jumped to the third slot with 9 fake items at a rate of 20%.According to the observatory, the 11 security rumors, which ranked 2nd, hit a rate of 24%, followed by social and economic rumors, ranking 4th with 5 rumors each at a 11% rate, while public affairs saw 2 rumors, ranking 5th at 4%.40 rumors were orginated from internal sources, whether social media or news sites, out of the total figure for January with a 87%, while 6 fake items originated from external sources at a rate of 13%, Akeed pointed out.