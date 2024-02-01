Commission Keeps Fuel Price Difference Item On Electricity Bills At Zero

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) -- The Energy and Minerals Sector Regulatory Commission (EMRC) on Wednesday decided to keep the value of the fuel price difference item on the monthly electricity bill unchanged at zero for February.

