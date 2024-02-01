               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Commission Keeps Fuel Price Difference Item On Electricity Bills At Zero


2/1/2024 2:44:30 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) -- The Energy and Minerals Sector Regulatory Commission (EMRC) on Wednesday decided to keep the value of the fuel price difference item on the monthly electricity bill unchanged at zero for February.

