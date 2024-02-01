Japan Grants $72,740 For Pottery Production Equipment To Local Company

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) -- The Government of Japan has extended a grant of $72,740 to Al Bawadi Company for Development and Training for the provision of pottery production equipment under the scheme called Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP).The Grant Contract was signed Thursday by Okuyama Jiro, Ambassador of Japan to Jordan and Emad Khreis, General Manager of Al Bawadi Company for Development and Training, in the presence of Farah Daghistani, Executive Director of the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD).This grant assistance aims to eliminate the high unemployment rate in Jordan, through the provision of pottery production equipment of a new car kiln, round electric kiln, water film glazing booth, and four electrical pottery wheels.Al Bawadi Company for Development and Training, originally a project established by JOHUD in 1993 called Beit Al Bawadi, has to date provided vocational training and employment opportunities to unemployed women, youth, refugees and persons with disabilities. With the new pottery production equipment provided by the Japanese grant, the Al Bawadi Company will be able to provide more vocational training and contribute to the creation of employment opportunities.During the signing of the contract, Okuyama expressed his gratitude to the company's great social contribution and stated: "The high unemployment rate, especially among youth, women, and refugees, is said to be a challenge in Jordan. By procuring the equipment needed for vocational training, this grant will help foster pottery skills and create opportunities for those in need of vocational training and employment. This grant would hopefully make a positive contribution to the efforts to reduce the high unemployment rate."In turn, Daghistani expressed her pride in the partnership between Al Bawadi Company and the Japanese Embassy, noting the support provided by the Japanese government to Beit Al-Bawadi upon its founding in 1993, which came within the framework of the deep-rooted relations of cooperation and friendship between the two friendly countries and peoples.Daghistani confirmed that the grant will enable Al Bawadi Company to provide excellent professional preparation and labor market access to local community members who want to work in the ceramics sector, pointing out the values that the industry represents and its connection to Jordan's cultural and civilizational heritage.Under Japanese Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects, Japan has extended more than $10 million for 158 projects to non-governmental organizations, schools, hospitals, and local governments in Jordan since 1993.