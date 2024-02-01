Israel Kills 150 Palestinians In Gaza In Last 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Jan. 31 (Petra)-Israeli occupation committed 16 massacres against Gaza people during the past 24 hours, killing 150 Palestinians and injuring 313 others, Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Wednesday.In a statement on the 117th day of the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza, the ministry said: "There are victims still under the rubble and on roads, as the occupation bars ambulance and civil defense crews to access casualties".To date, the ministry announced Gaza death toll rose to 26,900 victims and 65,949 injuries by Israeli aggression since start of the war.