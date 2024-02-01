PM Lauds House's Efforts To Pass 2024 Budget Law

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) -Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh on Wednesday thanked Lower House Speaker, MPs and House Finance Committee for their "remarkable" efforts following their approval of the draft budget law for FY2024.In his intervention after passing the 2024 budget law, Khasawneh also praised the lawmakers' discussions and feedback, which were either "critical or supportive" of the bill.The PM said the government will "diligently" seek to implement recommendations presented by the House Finance Committee on the basis of Cabinet-House partnership in serving the Kingdom , adding that "many of these recommendations are wise."The PM added: "The government will continue with its policy and approach of only promising what it can deliver."Regarding some MPs' comments regarding the Student Support Fund in Universities, the PM noted the government is committed to working to issue legislation based on the rule aimed to steer assistance to underprivileged students.Additionally, PM thanked teams of Ministry of Finance, Income and Sales Tax Department and Jordan Customs Department and other stakeholders, who contributed to prepare, approve and follow-up on stages of passing the 2024 budget law, lauding efforts of journalists and media outlets to cover the budget deliberations.