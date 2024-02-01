Customs Launches Golden List Project In Aqaba For Streamlined Procedures

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Jan. 31 (Petra) - Aiming to streamline customs procedures and provide enhanced benefits, the General Customs Department inaugurated the Golden List Project within the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) on Wednesday.Nayef Fayez, Chairman of the ASEZA, emphasized the pivotal role of the Customs Department in facilitating customs processes across all border points. He underscored the department's significance as a crucial pillar of Jordan's national economy, operating with professionalism and adhering to the highest global standards.Highlighting Aqaba's pivotal position as Jordan's primary import-export hub, Fayez credited its success to royal initiatives and ongoing project supervision aimed at setting a benchmark for all governorates.Major General Jalal Qudah, Director General of Customs, celebrated the completion of several developmental projects on the occasion of His Majesty King Abdullah II's birthday. These initiatives, he noted, align with royal directives to enhance public sector services for private sector partners. Qudah emphasized the department's commitment to modernization and efficiency, aligning customs procedures with international standards to foster economic growth and investment.Expressing optimism for future collaborations, Qudah hailed the Aqaba Economic Region Authority's constructive engagement in project completion, particularly highlighting the significance of initiatives like the golden list, prior licenses, and customs procedure re-engineering in simplifying processes and elevating service quality.He reiterated the department's dedication to implementing smart e-government principles, emphasizing the importance of digitizing customs processes to streamline services and facilitate trade exchanges, thus bolstering the national economy.Qudah also outlined the Customs Department's proactive measures to address challenges arising from goods slowdowns at the Aqaba port due to tensions in Bab al-Mandab. Emergency plans were activated, and coordination was heightened with all stakeholders and competent authorities to manage the situation effectively.