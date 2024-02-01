Turkish President Receives Credentials Of Jordanian Ambassador

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ankara, Jan. 31 (Petra) - Ambassador Hazem Khatib presented his credentials to the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Turkey.Following a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Khatib conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to President Erdogan and extended his wishes to the Turkish people for further progress and development.Erdogan commended His Majesty's wise policies and the distinguished relations between the two countries. He expressed the Turkish government's keen interest in strengthening and enhancing bilateral relations, while also extending his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Kingdom and the Jordanian people.