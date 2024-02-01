Industrial Producers Price Index Declines By 4.31% In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) - The Industrial Producers Price Index registered a decline of 4.31 percent last year, reaching 135.62, in contrast to 141.72 for the same period in 2022.The monthly report released by the Department of Statistics on Wednesday indicated that this decline stemmed from a drop in manufacturing prices by 5.24 percent and electricity prices by 0.49 percent, while prices in the extractive industry saw a modest increase of 2.17 percent.The report further detailed that the Industrial Producers Price Index for December 2023 stood at 134.97, compared to 139.48 for the same month in 2022, marking a decrease of 3.24 percent. It's worth noting that the base year is (2010=100).The decrease in the December 2023 index compared to the corresponding month in 2022 was attributed to a decline in manufacturing industry prices by 3.71 percent and extractive industry prices by 4.85 percent, whereas electricity prices experienced a 6.65 percent increase.The Industrial Producers Price Index for December 2023 witnessed a decline of 1.07 percent, reaching 134.97, compared to 136.43 in the previous month of the same year.On a monthly level, the general Industrial Producers Price Index for December 2023 decreased compared to the previous month due to a decrease in manufacturing industry prices by 1 percent and extractive industry prices by 2.73 percent, while electricity prices saw a marginal increase of 0.19 percent.