ASEZA Expands Collaboration With JICA For Ambitious Master Plan Update

Aqaba, Jan. 31 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Nayef Fayez, engaged in discussions with Chief Representative of JICA Jordan Office, Shingo Morihata, to foster cooperation for the Project for Updating ASEZA Master Plan.Fayez commended the robust relations between Jordan and Japan, expressing ASEZA's pride in collaborating with JICA as the strategic partner overseeing the Project's implementation. The initiative holds significant implications for the realization of the "Aqaba Vision 2040."He emphasized ASEZA's commitment to providing unwavering support and fulfilling all necessary requirements in collaboration with relevant authorities to secure approval for Aqaba's master plan.Underlining the importance of bolstering joint efforts, Fayez highlighted the need for cooperative action in executing various projects stemming from the plan. He emphasized the completion of projects led by experts from ASEZA and JICA, aiming to instigate positive change in Aqaba and position it as a smart city and a global investment hub.Expressing gratitude, Shingo thanked the ASEZA directors' board and the project team for their continuous support throughout the plan's updating stages. The collaboration has yielded 23 proposed capital projects within the plan, slated for implementation by ASEZA and the Aqaba Development Corporation.Shingo expressed optimism about expanding the project portfolio in coordination with the Japanese advisory team. This collaborative effort aims to determine project priorities, identify expected funding sources, outline project plans, and establish a comprehensive timetable for the overall plan.Highlighting the project team's proactive approach, Shingo noted their visits to five Japanese cities, where they gleaned insights from best practices in various facets of urban planning. These encompass disaster prevention, public-private partnerships, cluster formation and management, port facilities, public transportation solutions, mixed-use areas, smart city initiatives, and industrial zone management.