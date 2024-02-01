Extremist Settlers Break Into Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, Jan. 31 (Petra) -- Dozens of Jewish extremist settlers on Wednesday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound in occupied East Jerusalem, according to an official Palestinian source.The General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said in a statement that today's raid was conducted through al-Magharebah Gate under the heavy protection of Israeli police, who restricted Muslim worshipers' access to the mosque."The settlers provocatively toured the Mosque's yards and performed Talmudic rituals," it added.

