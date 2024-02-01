BAU Head, Chinese Envoy Explore Academic Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Jan. 31(Petra)-- President of Al-Balqa Applied University (BAU) Ahmed Ajlouni engaged in discussions on Wednesday with Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Quandongto foster cultural and academic ties between (BAU) and the Chinese universities.During the meeting, Ajlouni highlighted the value of education, scientific exchange, and cultural enrichment, noting that the university has successfully established a network of agreements with academic institutions and international companies for faculty members and students to engage in scientific and cultural exchange.Additionally, Ajlouni provided an overview of the university's specializations and its affiliated colleges, underscoring the institution's commitment to developing technical and applied education university strives to incorporate successful international models in technical education, sending individuals to prestigious international universities for study and transferring cutting-edge technology and modern educational methods to its students.The university's focus aligns with achieving sustainable development, fostering the knowledge economy, and meeting the demands of the regional and local market in areas such as information technology, artificial intelligence, hybrid and electric cars, and renewable energy, he further said.Furthermore, Ajlouni reiterated the university's commitment to strengthening academic and research relations with prominent Chinese universities and companies, while exploring possibilities for cultural and academic exchange in various knowledge domains that benefit Jordan.In response, the Chinese ambassador emphasized the robust Jordanian-Chinese relations, which were established through the efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Chinese leadership. He acknowledged Jordan's vital and pivotal role in multiple fields, as well as its commitment to the higher education sector and developing relations with countries worldwide.The envoy affirmed the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and social relations between the two countries.