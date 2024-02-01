Jordan Welcomes Indian Film Industry Icons

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) - The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) played host to a prominent media delegation from India, comprising 52 journalists, newspaper editors-in-chief, influencers from the film industry, and magazine editors.The visit, scheduled from January 30 to February 2, aligns with JTB's strategic plan to showcase and market Jordan's tourist and archaeological wonders to a global audience, said a JTB statement on Wednesday.The JTB highlighted the significance of attracting influential figures from the film industry worldwide to explore Jordan's unique historical, cultural, and natural sites for international film production.The media delegation's itinerary included visits to iconic locations such as Wadi Rum, Aqaba, and Amman during the filming of segments of the international Indian film "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan." Notable Indian actors Sai Kumar and Tiger Shroff, alongside director Ali Abbas Zafar, graced the filming locations.The JTB, recognizing the potential of the Indian market as one of the most promising for boosting tourism to Jordan, provided crucial support and streamlined tasks for the film crew. The Royal Film Commission (RFC), responsible for logistical services for international film productions in Jordan, ensured a seamless experience by offering comprehensive information on filming procedures, obtaining necessary permits, identifying suitable locations, and assisting with customs clearance for technical equipment. The RFC also facilitated connections with local crews, production services, and communication with both private and public entities.During a press conference, the Director General of the JTB, Abdel Razzaq Arabiyat, emphasized that hosting the Indian media delegation underscores the joint interests of the tourism and film industries in Jordan. He highlighted the investment opportunities available in Jordan, a symbol of stability and security in the region, boasting tourism components, climate diversity, a prime geographical location, and authentic hospitality.Arabiyat underscored the JTB's strategic focus on vital markets in the film industry, particularly Bollywood Studios, given their significant influence in India as a key market for promoting tourism to Jordan. He recalled the JTB's efforts in the previous year, including a travelling exhibition in Bangalore and Mumbai, aimed at showcasing Jordan as a tourist destination and a hub for filming and film production.Mohannad Bakri, Director General of the RFC, emphasized the close connection between the tourism and film sectors. Filming in Jordan showcases its picturesque locations and distinctive culture, serving as a powerful tool for marketing Jordan as a top-tier tourist destination.Raja Gargour, Chairman of Jordan's Olivewood Studios, highlighted the country's historical legacy as a land of new opportunities. Olivewood Studios, he mentioned, would play a pivotal role in creating opportunities for storytellers in the evolving landscape of filmmaking and audiovisual storytelling.The JTB curated a comprehensive tourism program for the Indian delegation, encompassing visits to key tourist destinations and unique archaeological sites in Amman, Wadi Rum, Petra, and Aqaba.Arabiyat also engaged with the Indian media delegation, discussing strategies to enhance media promotion and joint marketing mechanisms to attract more tourists from India to Jordan.Emphasizing the importance of conveying a comprehensive picture of Jordan to the Indian public, he aimed to encourage them to explore the country's cultural treasures.The delegation expressed admiration for the richness of Jordan's tourism offerings and historical heritage, praising the warm and generous Jordanian hospitality.Committed to conveying a realistic and appealing portrayal of global tourism to Jordan, the media members highlighted the country's standing as a distinguished filmmaking center in the region and the world. They commended Jordan's stability and security on both regional and global fronts.