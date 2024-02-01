UN Says No UN Peacekeeping Force In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Jan. 31 (Petra) -- United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said late Tuesday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not suggested a peacekeeping force for Gaza.Dujarric added to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the UN aim is for a humanitarian ceasefire, for greater volume and quality of aid going in, noting "Our aim is for a political solution to this that would lead us back to the two-state solution."