UN Says No UN Peacekeeping Force In Gaza

New York, Jan. 31 (Petra) -- United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said late Tuesday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not suggested a peacekeeping force for Gaza.
Dujarric added to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the UN aim is for a humanitarian ceasefire, for greater volume and quality of aid going in, noting "Our aim is for a political solution to this that would lead us back to the two-state solution."
