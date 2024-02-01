Chilly And Rainy Weather Prevails Across Jordan, Caution Advised

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) - Jordan is presently encountering a spell of intensely cold and partly cloudy weather, accompanied by intermittent rain showers, prompting the Jordan Meteorological Department to issue warnings regarding potential freezing conditions.Wednesday's weather will be notably cold, with partial cloud cover. As the day progresses, scattered areas across the kingdom are expected to witness light rain showers, while winds are forecast to be moderately southwest, occasionally intensifying.In their advisory, the meteorological department emphasized the risk of reduced visibility, particularly over elevated terrains, due to fog and low-hanging clouds in proximity to the ground. Motorists are urged to exercise caution, as slippery road conditions are anticipated in areas experiencing rainfall. Furthermore, the potential for freezing temperatures during late-night hours is highlighted, particularly over high mountainous regions and select desert areas.On Thursday, the weather is projected to maintain its chilly demeanor, with partial to occasional cloud cover. Light rain showers in scattered locations across the kingdom are expected. Analytical assessments also suggest intermittent snowfall over elevated mountainous regions, occasionally mingling with rain. There exists a possibility of limited snow accumulation atop the peaks of the southern highlands. Winds will predominantly be westerly, maintaining a moderate pace, intermittently gaining strength.Friday's weather will maintain the trend of chilly temperatures and partial to cloudy conditions. Intermittent rain showers are expected in the western regions of the kingdom, along with a potential for sporadic snowfall over the summits of the southern highlands, where elevations exceed 1600 meters above sea level. Winds are predicted to be southwestward, maintaining a moderate pace, with intermittent intensification. As night falls, precipitation likelihood is expected to gradually diminish.Today's peak temperatures will be between 9 and 7 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 2C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 20C and lows of 10C.