Jordan's Livestock Remains Spared From Blue Tongue Virus Threat, Says Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Agriculture has affirmed the Kingdom's complete immunity to the Blue Tongue (BT) virus, a livestock ailment affecting both domestic and wild animals. Countries such as Iraq, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Italy, where the disease has been identified, are not sources of livestock imports for Jordan, according to ministry officials.In a statement to Petra on Thursday, Lawrence Al-Majali, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture, reiterated that Jordan continues to be free from the Blue Tongue virus, noting that the ministry actively monitors the global spread of the disease and promptly enforces preventive measures, including suspending imports and revoking licenses from countries with reported cases. Stringent precautionary measures involve intensified laboratory testing not only for Blue Tongue but also for other potential diseases.Contrary to concerns expressed by some local livestock breeders, who vividly recall the losses incurred after the spread of Foot-and-Mouth Disease last year, the Ministry of Agriculture remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the Jordanian livestock sector. Breeders have called on the ministry to implement comprehensive precautions to avert potential losses and safeguard the international reputation of Jordanian animal products.Dr. Mahmoud Hanatleh, Regional Coordinator for the Program for the Control of Transboundary Animal Diseases, clarified that Blue Tongue does not pose a threat to human health but results in economic losses for livestock owners. He highlighted that the symptoms of the disease are akin to Foot-and-Mouth Disease but with a lower infection rate. Hanatleh underscored the availability of vaccines tailored to different viral strains, with around 28 identified strains.As climate change contributes to the emergence and spread of new animal diseases globally, preventive measures become increasingly crucial. Therefore, the Ministry of Agriculture remains committed to maintaining Jordan's high standards of animal health.