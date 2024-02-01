Jordan Braces For Rainy, Frigid Weekend Weather

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) -- A slight temperature drop is anticipated on Thursday, with frigid weather prevailing throughout the kingdom. The skies will be partly to occasionally mostly cloudy, accompanied by intermittent, potentially heavy rain showers in scattered areas. Thunderstorms and occasional hail are also expected, particularly in the southern regions.In addition to the rainfall, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department, there is a likelihood of snow showers over high mountainous elevations for limited periods. This may extend to parts of the eastern and southeast regions, occasionally mixing with rain. While there is a weak possibility of light snow accumulation on the summits of high southern mountains, precipitation intensity is expected to diminish by the evening. Winds will be notably active, originating from the northwest.As night falls, temperatures will plummet, and the skies will gradually shift from being partially cloudy to mostly cloudy. Late at night, there is a forecast for rain showers in the north and central regions, with a slight chance of light snow mixed with rain over the peaks of high mountainous elevations. Winds will be moderate westerlies.The weather department issued a warning regarding reduced horizontal visibility, especially over mountainous elevations, due to fog and low clouds near the ground. There is also a risk of slippery roads in areas experiencing rain and snow showers, along with the potential for decreased visibility due to dust in desert regions.On Friday, the cold weather will persist, accompanied by partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rainfall is expected intermittently across various parts of the kingdom, with heavy rain anticipated at times in central and southern regions, including the Dead Sea area. Thunderstorms and hail are likely. There is also a possibility of snow showers over high southern mountains, with limited accumulation. Precipitation intensity is expected to decrease generally during the night, and the winds will be active westerlies.Saturday will see a slight increase in temperatures, while the weather remains very cold and partly to mostly cloudy. Rain showers are anticipated in scattered areas, and the winds will be moderate southwest, occasionally becoming active.Today's peak temperatures will be between 8 and 6 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 3C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 17C and lows of 10C.