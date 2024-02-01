Crypto Has Retreated From The Lows, But No Rush For Growth

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
Crypto market capitalisation at around $1.62 trillion is less than 1% higher than it was seven days ago, thanks to a growth spurt on Friday. Bitcoin has added 3% in the same period and continues to be the driving force behind crypto volatility. The sentiment is gradually returning to greed territory, taking the corresponding index to 55 after lows of 48 in the middle of last week.
