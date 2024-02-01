Major Altcoins Leading The Crypto Recovery

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The cryptocurrency market has added over 2% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin gained 3% during this time, Ethereum rose 1.75%, while Solana and Cardano outperformed the market, adding 5.7% and 8.3%, respectively. The outperformance in major altcoins points to a broadening of participant interest beyond the two largest coins. But don't expect sustained demand for smaller altcoins or meme coins this year – it usually happens after a prolonged bull market.
