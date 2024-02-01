XRP Is Weaker Than The Market. Probably Forever

Market picture

The cryptocurrency market corrected 0.6% in 24 hours to a total capitalisation of $1.65 trillion. The correction was aided by pressure on global equity markets, which lost ground following the IT giants.

Bitcoin, trading near $43K, remains close to its 50-day moving average. It also 'rested' in the same area from the 12th to the 17th of January, so the current calm is not surprising.

Among the top coins, XRP looks the worst, having lost 4% on the day to $0.51. Its sell-off started before the crypto market moved lower. Now, XRP is testing the strength of the support level that has been in place since November 2022 and reflects the transition to active accumulation. A drop to $0.47 would take the price below the recent local lows and mark a break in the uptrend.