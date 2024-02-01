Anticipating The Fed: Potential Disruptions In The Dollar's Calm

(MENAFN- FxPro)
The pause in the currency market is dragging on. Over the past two weeks, the Dollar Index has risen 0.15%, although intraday volatility has been within normal limits. This is by no means a balanced market but rather a manifestation of a wait-and-see attitude.
