(MENAFN) On Wednesday, member states of the UN Security Council convened to examine a recent provisional ruling issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning Israel. The ruling, delivered by the ICJ based in The Hague, mandated Israel to undertake all feasible measures to prevent further violence in Gaza, aligning with its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention. Additionally, the court called for the immediate liberation of all hostages.



The case, initiated by South Africa against Israel, was presented to the ICJ in late December. South Africa urged the court to grant emergency measures aimed at halting the violence in Gaza, where the death toll has risen to at least 26,900 Palestinians since October 7.



In its ruling, the ICJ directed Israel to promptly implement "immediate and effective" actions to facilitate the provision of urgently required services and humanitarian aid in Gaza. However, the court refrained from mandating a cease-fire.



Amar Bendjama, the permanent representative of Algeria to the UN, interpreted the decision as a clear signal that the era of impunity is drawing to a close. His statement reflects a broader sentiment among some UN member states regarding the need for accountability and adherence to international law in conflicts such as those in Gaza.



"We in this connection reaffirm that Israel, the occupying power, immediately comply with the measures agreed upon by the Court. It is incumbent upon the international community to ensure that Israel fully complies with those provisional measures," Bendjama informed the Council's gathering on the circumstances in the Middle East, involving the Palestinian issue.

