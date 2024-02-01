Oil drop on weak Chinese financial activity, surging US inventories

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, oil prices experienced a decline, primarily influenced by subdued economic activity in China, the largest global importer of crude oil. The drop was further exacerbated by a sudden surge in US crude inventories, attributed to intensified oil production following the extreme cold weather conditions witnessed earlier in the month.



Brent crude futures for March delivery, set to expire, registered a decrease of USD1.16, approximately 1.4 percent, closing at USD81.71 per barrel during settlement. The more actively traded April contract saw a steeper decline of USD1.89, around 2.3 percent, ending at USD80.55. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures experienced a loss of USD1.97, roughly 2.5 percent, settling at USD75.85 per barrel. Earlier in the session, both Brent and WTI crude oil prices had dipped by more than USD2 per barrel.



A concerning factor contributing to the market downturn was the official survey revealing that manufacturing activity in China, the world's second-largest economy, contracted for the fourth consecutive month in January. This development underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the broader Chinese economy in regaining momentum. The economic woes were further highlighted by a recent court order for the liquidation of troubled real estate developer China Evergrande, adding to the uncertainties surrounding China's economic outlook and its implications for global oil demand.

