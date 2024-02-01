Fed intends to bolster workforce, impose stricter regulations on access

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve declared its intention to bolster its workforce and impose stricter regulations on all staff members granted access to confidential Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) data.



The policy initiative also incorporates a novel compliance framework whereby personnel with access to the most sensitive FOMC information may be required to furnish brokerage statements or other securities transaction documents to authenticate the accuracy of their financial disclosures, as outlined in a statement released by the Federal Reserve.



"The existing policy already prohibits senior Federal Reserve officials involved in monetary policy decision-making from purchasing individual stocks or sector funds; holding investments in individual bonds, agency securities, cryptocurrencies, commodities, or foreign currencies; entering into derivatives contracts; and engaging in short sales or purchasing securities on margin," the declaration pointed out.



"The policy also requires those officials to provide 45 days' non-retractable notice for securities transactions and receive prior approval," it further mentioned.

