Forex Today - 29/01: Markets Anticipate FOMC, Boe, Payrolls

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)

In the absence of any high-impact scheduled data releases today, markets will be looking ahead to the rest of an important week. We will see policy meetings at the Fed and the Bank of England, plus non-farm payrolls data from the USA at the end of the week.Most stock markets have advanced a bit since the weekly open. Stock markets in the USA and Japan are enjoying strong bull markets, with boththe NASDAQ 100and the benchmarkS&P 500indices reaching new all-time highs last week.Crude Oilhas extended recent gains to trade near a 2-month high price as US stockpiles shrink and tensions continue in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.In the Forex market, the Australian Dollar has been the strongest major currency since the Tokyo open today. The Swiss Franc has been the weakest. The greatest volatility recently has been seen in theUSD/JPYcurrency pair.Despite reaching a long-term high almost 2 weeks ago,Bitcoinhas continued to struggle to recover much, although it recently found support below the big round number at $40,000.Cocoa futuresreached a new multi-year high price last, which will keep trend traders interested in this commodity on the long side. It has been exhibiting a powerful bullish trend for well over one year.

