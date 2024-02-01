Forex Today - 29/01: Markets Anticipate FOMC, Boe, Payrolls

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
In the absence of any high-impact scheduled data releases today, markets will be looking ahead to the rest of an important week. We will see policy meetings at the Fed and the Bank of England, plus non-farm payrolls data from the USA at the end of the week.
Most stock markets have advanced a bit since the weekly open. Stock markets in the USA and Japan are enjoying strong bull markets, with both
the NASDAQ 100
and the benchmark
S&P 500
indices reaching new all-time highs last week.
Crude Oil
has extended recent gains to trade near a 2-month high price as US stockpiles shrink and tensions continue in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.
In the Forex market, the Australian Dollar has been the strongest major currency since the Tokyo open today. The Swiss Franc has been the weakest. The greatest volatility recently has been seen in the
USD/JPY
currency pair.
Despite reaching a long-term high almost 2 weeks ago,
Bitcoin
has continued to struggle to recover much, although it recently found support below the big round number at $40,000.
Cocoa futures
reached a new multi-year high price last, which will keep trend traders interested in this commodity on the long side. It has been exhibiting a powerful bullish trend for well over one year.
Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1
Read full review Get Started
MENAFN01022024000131011023ID1107795291
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.